Essentra plc (LON:ESNT) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.30

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Essentra Trading Up 1.3 %

Essentra stock opened at GBX 238 ($2.88) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.99. The firm has a market cap of £718.02 million and a PE ratio of 2,655.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 257.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 293.78. Essentra has a 12 month low of GBX 222.50 ($2.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 366 ($4.42).

Get Essentra alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Essentra from GBX 365 ($4.41) to GBX 350 ($4.23) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

About Essentra

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.