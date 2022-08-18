EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) EVP Sells $16,069.95 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) EVP Darryl Auguste sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $16,069.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,152 shares in the company, valued at $845,727.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Darryl Auguste also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverQuote alerts:

On Wednesday, June 29th, Darryl Auguste sold 548 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $4,986.80.

EverQuote Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:EVER traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $9.59. The stock had a trading volume of 131,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,013. The company has a market capitalization of $304.06 million, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.19. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.35. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $101.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EVER. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverQuote

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 0.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,377,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,019,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 1.2% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 637,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the first quarter worth approximately $9,853,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 99.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 600,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after buying an additional 299,270 shares during the last quarter.

About EverQuote

(Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.