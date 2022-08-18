Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target Raised to C$61.00

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.88.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income Price Performance

Shares of Exchange Income stock opened at $37.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.86. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $39.64.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.