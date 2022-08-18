eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Insider James Bramble Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2022

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPIGet Rating) insider James Bramble sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

eXp World Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $16.37 on Thursday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24 and a beta of 3.05.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPIGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). eXp World had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of eXp World from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in eXp World in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,092,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in eXp World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,988,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in eXp World by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 881,750 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,601,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of eXp World by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 665,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,096,000 after buying an additional 507,829 shares in the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About eXp World

(Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.