eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Insider James Bramble Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) insider James Bramble sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

eXp World Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $16.37 on Thursday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24 and a beta of 3.05.

Get eXp World alerts:

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). eXp World had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of eXp World from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in eXp World in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,092,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in eXp World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,988,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in eXp World by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 881,750 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,601,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of eXp World by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 665,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,096,000 after buying an additional 507,829 shares in the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About eXp World

(Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.