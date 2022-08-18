EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.62

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.62 and last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 380757 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

EZCORP Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.09. The company has a market cap of $527.50 million, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Get EZCORP alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EZCORP

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZPW. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP in the second quarter worth about $15,145,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,782,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,139,000 after acquiring an additional 563,320 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 30.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,613,000 after acquiring an additional 368,716 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 19.8% in the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 299,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EZCORP by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,038,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,591,000 after buying an additional 293,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.