Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FN. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.60.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $114.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $74.57 and a twelve month high of $126.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fabrinet

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.26. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $587.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 50.6% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth $431,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its stake in Fabrinet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 10,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Fabrinet by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management grew its stake in Fabrinet by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 26,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.