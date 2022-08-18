Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FN. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.60.
Fabrinet Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $114.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $74.57 and a twelve month high of $126.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.99.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fabrinet
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 50.6% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth $431,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its stake in Fabrinet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 10,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Fabrinet by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management grew its stake in Fabrinet by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 26,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.
Fabrinet Company Profile
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
