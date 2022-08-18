Factom (FCT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.57 Million

Factom (FCT) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 18th. Factom has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $3,883.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Factom coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001500 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Factom has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004369 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001592 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002215 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.52 or 0.00736272 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Factom Profile
Factom’s launch date was September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 10,402,698 coins. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Factom’s official message board is factomize.com/forums. The official website for Factom is www.factomprotocol.org.
Factom Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Factom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Factom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
