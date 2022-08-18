Falcon Project (FNT) Trading Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days

Falcon Project (FNT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Falcon Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Falcon Project has a market cap of $492,847.86 and $1,256.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004385 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001583 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002174 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.72 or 0.00739911 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Falcon Project
Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here. Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus. Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com.
Falcon Project Coin Trading
