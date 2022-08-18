Farmland Protocol Trading 76.7% Higher This Week (FAR)

Farmland Protocol (FAR) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Farmland Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000451 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Farmland Protocol has a total market cap of $6.30 million and approximately $175,376.00 worth of Farmland Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Farmland Protocol has traded 76.7% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002275 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.75 or 0.00724533 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Farmland Protocol Profile
Farmland Protocol’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Farmland Protocol’s official Twitter account is @FarmlandFi. Farmland Protocol’s official website is www.farmland.finance.
Buying and Selling Farmland Protocol
