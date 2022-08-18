FastSwap (FAST) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $147.01

FastSwap (FAST) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last week, FastSwap has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One FastSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. FastSwap has a market capitalization of $147.01 and $45,291.00 worth of FastSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.67 or 0.00722483 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

FastSwap Profile

FastSwap’s total supply is 714,370 coins and its circulating supply is 151,720 coins. FastSwap’s official Twitter account is @fastswapdex. The official website for FastSwap is fastswap.exchange.

FastSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FastSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FastSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FastSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

