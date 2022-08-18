Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.70

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.70 and traded as low as $0.61. Federal Home Loan Mortgage shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 508,706 shares traded.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70. The firm has a market cap of $393.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 2.24.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a negative return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.16%.

About Federal Home Loan Mortgage

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases single-family and multifamily residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through two segments, Single-family and Multifamily.

