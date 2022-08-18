Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.00-$7.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.62 billion-$14.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.84 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.74-$1.78 EPS.

Shares of FIS stock traded down $1.30 on Thursday, reaching $100.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,992,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,738,707. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $133.80. The company has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.68, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.74.

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 9,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

