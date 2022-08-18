Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Cut to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$10.50 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$10.50.

Shares of FSZ opened at C$10.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.04. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of C$8.84 and a 52-week high of C$11.75. The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 19.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.42%.

In other Fiera Capital news, Director Jean-Guy Desjardins sold 135,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total value of C$1,254,243.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at C$740,032.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

