FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Trading Down 6.7%

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.76 and last traded at $11.76. 86,638 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,001,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded FIGS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FIGS from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America downgraded FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on FIGS in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.77.

FIGS Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 69.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.07.

Insider Activity

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.96 million. FIGS had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Soenen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,263. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional Trading of FIGS

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the second quarter worth $5,805,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of FIGS by 129.0% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 71,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 40,105 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the second quarter worth $2,323,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of FIGS by 78.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,614,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

