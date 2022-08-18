Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 30,475 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,475 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $16,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 27,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 24,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 56,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after purchasing an additional 24,413 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.88. 24,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,181,242. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $129.56 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.78 and a 200 day moving average of $147.93.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.