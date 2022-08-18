First National Financial (TSE:FN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $38.32

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$38.32 and traded as low as C$37.19. First National Financial shares last traded at C$38.59, with a volume of 68,080 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FN shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TD Securities lowered their price target on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, First National Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.14.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.32. The company has a quick ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,933.00. The company has a market cap of C$2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.44.

First National Financial ( TSE:FN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$251.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$199.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First National Financial Co. will post 3.1682183 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.94%.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$32.95 per share, with a total value of C$100,036.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,745,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$255,215,081.70.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

