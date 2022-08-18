First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,980 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $9,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 113,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 21,999 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 382,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,631,000 after acquiring an additional 146,913 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 52,581 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 407,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $46.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,130. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $39.87 and a 1 year high of $53.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day moving average of $46.14.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.222 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.