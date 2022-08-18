FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Acquired by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FE. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 419.8% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 126.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

NYSE FE opened at $40.89 on Thursday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.77. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

About FirstEnergy



FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

