FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $117.86

Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 117.86 ($1.42) and traded as high as GBX 130.30 ($1.57). FirstGroup shares last traded at GBX 114.20 ($1.38), with a volume of 6,653,627 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on FirstGroup from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 160 ($1.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FirstGroup from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.63) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 127.29 ($1.54).

The stock has a market capitalization of £828.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 131.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 117.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

In related news, insider Peter Lynas acquired 20,000 shares of FirstGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £23,000 ($27,791.20). Insiders purchased a total of 20,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,995 in the last ninety days.

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

