Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Shares Purchased by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Fisker were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Fisker by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Fisker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price target on shares of Fisker from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Fisker from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fisker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

NYSE:FSR opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 10.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fisker Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $23.75.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

