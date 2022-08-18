Flamingo Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges (FLM)

Flamingo (FLM) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Flamingo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000693 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Flamingo has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar. Flamingo has a market cap of $50.59 million and approximately $6.38 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.62 or 0.00721342 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance.

Buying and Selling Flamingo

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

