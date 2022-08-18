FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Shares Up 1.2%

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.78 and last traded at $42.73. 1,260,823 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,853,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.23.

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GUNR. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 312.3% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth $74,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.