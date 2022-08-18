FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Trading Up 0.2%

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Get Rating)’s share price were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.90 and last traded at $24.86. Approximately 583,911 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 567,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.81.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX bought a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 161.0% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 62,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 38,299 shares during the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.