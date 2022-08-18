Floki Inu (FLOKI) Price Down 7.8% This Week

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 18th. Floki Inu has a total market cap of $132.81 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Floki Inu coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Floki Inu has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,409.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004299 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00129342 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00034261 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00067616 BTC.

Floki Inu Coin Profile

FLOKI is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 9,318,009,674,550 coins. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu.

Floki Inu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Floki Inu (FLOKI) is an Ethereum-based meme token. Telegram “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Floki Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Floki Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Floki Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

