Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

Flushing Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Flushing Financial has a payout ratio of 44.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Flushing Financial to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

FFIC opened at $22.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Flushing Financial has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $25.95.

Flushing Financial ( NASDAQ:FFIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 28.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Flushing Financial will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Flushing Financial news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $110,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,175.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $110,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,175.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

