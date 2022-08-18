Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) CFO Sells $343,785.00 in Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Keith Jensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Keith Jensen sold 7,888 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.10, for a total transaction of $2,240,980.80.

Fortinet Stock Up 0.7 %

FTNT stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,766,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,694,923. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $74.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.63. The company has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 259.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,230,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $239,386,000 after buying an additional 3,054,164 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Fortinet by 504.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 32,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 27,511 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTNT. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.60 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.16.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

