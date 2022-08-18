Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) CFO Sells $343,785.00 in Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Keith Jensen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 25th, Keith Jensen sold 7,888 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.10, for a total transaction of $2,240,980.80.
FTNT stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,766,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,694,923. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $74.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.63. The company has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTNT. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.60 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.16.
Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.
