Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-$5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion. Fox Factory also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.15-$1.35 EPS.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

Shares of FOXF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.22. The company had a trading volume of 181,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,837. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Fox Factory has a one year low of $69.28 and a one year high of $190.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.72.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $406.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.13 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Fox Factory

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FOXF shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

In related news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 8,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $831,356.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fox Factory news, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $208,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 8,055 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $831,356.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fox Factory

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Fox Factory by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 5.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

