Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.45 billion.

NASDAQ:FRG opened at $36.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.11. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. Franchise Group has a 52-week low of $29.66 and a 52-week high of $55.10.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). Franchise Group had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

FRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Franchise Group from $63.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Franchise Group from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Franchise Group to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 44.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 62.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the first quarter worth $226,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the first quarter worth $242,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 24.3% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

