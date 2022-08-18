Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on FNV shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays downgraded Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.38.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $130.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.04. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $122.38 and a 52 week high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.83 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 57.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

