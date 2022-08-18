Frisch Financial Group Inc. Acquires 128,261 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,261 shares during the period. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF comprises 2.3% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Frisch Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $7,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 43,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ICLN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.23. 82,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,845,679. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.90.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

