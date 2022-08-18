Frisch Financial Group Inc. Buys 280 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 966.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 31,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,865 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 357,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,250,000 after purchasing an additional 53,239 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,529,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,602,000 after acquiring an additional 22,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $8,618,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.44.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.42. The stock had a trading volume of 83,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,467,622. The company has a market capitalization of $177.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.76. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

