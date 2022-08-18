Frisch Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,873,939. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.97. The firm has a market cap of $156.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

