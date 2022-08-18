Frisch Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Addison Capital Co grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 39.5% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 69,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 242,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Argus raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Vertical Research decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377,943. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.58%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

