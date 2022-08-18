Frisch Financial Group Inc. Sells 183 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,969 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.3 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.03.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $187.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,692,048. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.87. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $140.55 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company has a market cap of $468.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.