Frisch Financial Group Inc. Sells 935 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,147 shares of company stock worth $698,858 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.1 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.40.

XOM stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.13. The company had a trading volume of 487,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,258,556. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.91. The stock has a market cap of $392.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

