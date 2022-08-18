Front Barnett Associates LLC Has $20.40 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Linde makes up 2.1% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $20,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.60.

Linde Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:LIN traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $309.75. The stock had a trading volume of 18,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,679. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $265.12 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $154.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. Linde’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.