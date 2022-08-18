Front Barnett Associates LLC Sells 833 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Front Barnett Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.7% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $27,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Chevron by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 135,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 74,933 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 206.9% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $15,734,642.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $8,685,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,909.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $15,734,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,070 shares of company stock valued at $34,022,033 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

Chevron stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $158.35. 151,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,626,463. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.05 and its 200-day moving average is $156.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The firm has a market cap of $311.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.