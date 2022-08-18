FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Stake Boosted by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,153 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 16,857 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 75,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 29,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. 41.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $22.21 on Thursday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $23.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.07%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.30%.

In other news, insider Brian Gerson bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $43,480.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,642 shares in the company, valued at $253,097.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman bought 5,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $112,010.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,488 shares in the company, valued at $112,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Gerson bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $43,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,642 shares in the company, valued at $253,097.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,538 shares of company stock worth $178,365. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Hovde Group cut their price objective on FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research report on Monday.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

