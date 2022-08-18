FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Cuts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,328 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $1,348,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.2% in the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,917 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,102 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 227.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 28,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 20,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $295.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $283.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.03.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $184.50. The company had a trading volume of 288,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,692,048. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $140.55 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

