FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Grows Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623,848 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 190,338 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 2.4% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $31,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 565,910 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,827,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $2,596,000. Searle & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% in the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 26,517 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 41,187 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 33.5% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 27,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.11. The stock had a trading volume of 463,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,410,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.59. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $56.07.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.68.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

