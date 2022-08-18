FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $1.83 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $818,000. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Mastercard by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $355.39. 9,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631,998. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $334.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.67. The company has a market cap of $343.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.