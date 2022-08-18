FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $23.88 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 120.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for approximately 1.8% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $23,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,679,958. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.68. The company has a market cap of $81.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.



