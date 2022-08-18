FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Reduces Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.42.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $75.31. 25,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,569,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

