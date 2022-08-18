FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 160 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Albemarle by 101.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Albemarle to $294.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Albemarle from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.05.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $278.09. The company had a trading volume of 10,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,963. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.95. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.17%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

