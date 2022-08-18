FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 160 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,620 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Applied Materials by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 387 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.46. The company had a trading volume of 56,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,148,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $82.67 and a one year high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $93.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.65.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.04.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

