FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Trims Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 566.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.93.

In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,510 shares of company stock valued at $10,224,107. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

COF traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $113.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,186. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $98.54 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.79. The company has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

