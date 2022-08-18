Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) EVP Angela M. Snyder Sells 4,138 Shares

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $72,539.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,199.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fulton Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Fulton Financial stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,303. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average of $16.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens raised Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 53,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fulton Financial

(Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

See Also

