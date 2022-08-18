Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.88-$1.99 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNKO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Funko from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Funko from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ FNKO traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.34. 401,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,874. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.79. Funko has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $27.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Insider Activity at Funko

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Funko had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $315.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Funko’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Funko will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Funko news, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 41,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $991,576.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,889.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 7,893 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $178,697.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,580.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 41,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $991,576.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,234,889.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,741 in the last three months. 12.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Funko

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Funko by 221.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 11.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Funko by 53.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Funko during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Funko in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 66.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Funko

(Get Rating)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.