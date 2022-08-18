Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB) Trading Up 5.9%

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 90 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.09). 32,076 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 24,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.03).

Fusion Antibodies Stock Down 5.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 54.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 62.43. The company has a market cap of £22.11 million and a PE ratio of -7.21.

Fusion Antibodies Company Profile

Fusion Antibodies plc, a contract research organization, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies primarily for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers monoclonal antibody discovery and development, antibody sequencing, antibody engineering, antibody humanization and rational affinity maturation platform, recombinant protein expression, and stable cell line development and cGMP scale up services.

