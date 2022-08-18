FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Issued By Edison Inv. Res (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Edison Inv. Res lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report released on Tuesday, August 16th. Edison Inv. Res analyst C. Gibson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

WPM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$85.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$67.54.

WPM stock opened at C$41.98 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$40.52 and a 1 year high of C$65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market cap of C$18.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$45.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$53.18.

In other news, Director Eduardo Luna sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.44, for a total transaction of C$681,684.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,197,762.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.04%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

